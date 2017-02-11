Yunanistan’ın euro bölgesinde kalıp kalmayacağı tartışılıyor… (english)

Greece’s huge debt crisis ‘will lead to Grexit’: Investors pull out their money after finance chiefs warn the country may be forced out of the EU

Wolfgang Schaeuble said slashing Greece’s debt ‘would lead to Grexit’

German finance chief said country could be ‘forced out of the Eurozone’

Comes after International Monetary Fund report on its ‘explosive economy’

One of the EU’s most powerful finance chiefs has warned that Greece will be forced out of the Eurozone if it fails to address its ailing finances.

Amid growing concern about the outbreak of another European financial crisis, German minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said calls to slash the country’s debt mountain would lead to Grexit.

The blunt assessment by Angela Merkel’s finance chief follows a damning report by the International Monetary Fund that claimed Greece’s fragile economy would soon become ‘explosive’.

In a move that is threatening to destroy the current bailout package, the Washington-based body called for Europe to send even more money to cut Greece’s ‘highly unsustainable’ debt.

The war of words about how to avoid another crisis and assist the Greek economy intensified yesterday as officials desperately tried to reach agreement.

But Mr Schaeuble rubbished the IMF’s call for the EU to inject more money into Greek coffers and said that Germany had no intention of providing a ‘debt haircut’.

‘For that, Greece would have to exit the currency area,’ he said.

‘Pressure on Greece to undertake reforms must be maintained so that it becomes competitive, otherwise they can’t remain.’

The possibility of providing yet more publically-funded debt relief to Greece is seen as a politically toxic idea in Germany just months before Miss Merkel vies for re-election.

The stalemate between the EU and the IMF may stall a crucial £6billion repayment owed by Greece in July for which they require another bailout payment.

