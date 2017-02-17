Yunanistan’ın alacaklıları ile başı dertte (english)

Another round in the Grexit saga

Greece’s creditors are now the main impediment to solving the country’s woes

The biggest difference is now between the IMF and the Europeans

IF HISTORY repeats itself first as tragedy and then as farce, it continues thereafter as endless iterations of Greek debt dramas. The script is wearyingly familiar. Greece’s European creditors are trying to close the second review of its third bail-out, which was signed in August 2015. That would enable them to lend Greece the funds it needs to meet €6.3bn ($6.7bn) of bond repayments due in July. But talks have run aground ahead of a meeting of euro-zone finance ministers in Brussels on February 20th. Bond yields have spiked, German ministers are issuing barbed comments, and dust is being blown off the Grexit files.

