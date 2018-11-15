Türkiye’nin doğalgaz boru hattı politikası…(english)

GIS Dossier: How Turkey scored big in the gas pipeline game

GIS Dossiers aim to give our subscribers a quick overview of critical topics, regions or conflicts based on a selection of our experts’ reports since 2011. The following is our third survey devoted to Turkey. The first covered Turkey’s complicated relations with Europe, and the second focused on its ambitions and concerns in the Middle East. This third part centers on its gas pipelines and supplies policies that impact Europe’s energy security as well.

Back in the 1990s, GIS expert Dr. Carole Nakhle noted in one of her reports, American diplomats distributed a car sticker around Central Asia with the slogan “Happiness is multiple pipelines.” It extolled the principle of the diversification of pipelines, she explained, as the best way of minimizing the risks of disruptions to oil and gas supplies and getting rich off transit fees. Ankara has strived to find its path to such happiness.

Turkey sees itself as a bridge between gas-producing and gas-consuming countries and hopes to become a regional energy hub. It lies close to more than 70 percent of worldwide conventional oil and gas reserves in the greater Middle East. The country, Dr. Nakhle wrote in her report, “is expanding its web of oil and gas pipelines and suppliers. Given its geostrategic position – at the intersection of important energy transfer routes – improved connections with producer countries and consumer markets enhance Turkey’s supply security, increase its geopolitical importance as well as its earnings from transit fees. It also has wider implications on Europe.”

https://www.gisreportsonline.com/gis-dossier-how-turkey-scored-big-in-the-gas-pipeline-game,energy,2706.html