Türkiye’deki Suriyeli sığınmacıları desteklemek üzere AB’nin sağlamayı taahhüt ettiği mali destek için kurulan idari komitenin 8. toplantısı yapıldı (english)

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: new contracts signed as more and more refugees receive support

The European Commission reported on the strong progress in the implementation of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey, during the 8th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Facility that took place in Brussels yesterday. Over one million refugees have now been reached with the EU’s flagship humanitarian programme, the ‘Emergency Social Safety Net’ and multiple new contracts were signed for €115 million in the areas of humanitarian aid, socio-economic support and municipal infrastructure. Of the overall €3 billion budget for 2016-2017, €2.9 billion has been allocated. Of this, contracts have been signed for 55 projects worth over €1.78 billion, out of which €908 million have already been disbursed. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said: “With the recent signatures of contracts worth over €100 million, the EU Facility for Refugees continues to deliver its commitment in supporting the refugees and host communities. A great example of this, are the Technical and Vocational programs organised with the Ministry of National Education, which aim at increasing employability by facilitating entry into the labour market and thus supporting the integration of refugees in their host communities.” Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “We have recently reached a milestone of one million most vulnerable refugees benefitting from our main EU humanitarian programme. We have also signed five new agreements with humanitarian organisations to provide protection and health services. It is clear that the EU Facility for Refugees is delivering and having a positive impact on the lives of the people who need our assistance

