Ticaret Politikasında AB-Çin Liderliği: Uygulanabilir ve isteniyor mu? (english)

EU-China Leadership in Trade Policy: Feasible? Desirable?

With Trumpism stirring controversy in world trade diplomacy, the other large trading partners are well advised to assume leadership in economic openness and responsible globalisation, argue the authors in this CEPS Commentary. The EU and China both disagree with Trumpism and have every reason to withstand it if they take firm leadership. They could even consider an EU-China Free Trade Area (FTA), although China is sending ambiguous signals here: it requested such an FTA, it wants more globalisation, yet it has just decided on slower, less ambitious reforms, which are indispensable to greater openness.

Given the nationalism and blunt protectionism that characterises President Trump’s trade policy, the primary focus of the EU should not be on how to respond to his rhetoric. The EU should rather double its efforts to pursue its own, sensible trade and investment liberalisation agenda. This is not only rational because of the economic gains that will come in the longer run from competitive winds that will blow in Europe, it is also appropriate because Trump is likely to find himself pretty much alone in his nationalistic and selectively protectionist agenda. The intended ‘bilateral deal’ approach, driven by (im)balances in bilateral goods trade, does not seem to have the backing of many, perhaps of no-one.

