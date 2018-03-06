Schengen:Avrupa’nın sınır ötesi alanının genişlemesi (info grafik-english) Reviewed by Momizat on . Schengen: enlargement of Europe’s border-free area Schengen, the EU's passport-free travel area, covers 26 countries. Read on to learn which countries are membe Schengen: enlargement of Europe’s border-free area Schengen, the EU's passport-free travel area, covers 26 countries. Read on to learn which countries are membe Rating: 0
Schengen: enlargement of Europe’s border-free area

Schengen, the EU’s passport-free travel area, covers 26 countries. Read on to learn which countries are members and who is likely to join next.

Free movement – the right to live, study, work and retire anywhere in the EU – is possibly the most tangible achievement of European integration. With the establishment of the Schengen area in 1995, checks were abolished at the EU’s internal borders.

Today, the Schengen area encompasses most EU states, except for Ireland and the UK, which maintain opt-outs and operate their own common travel area, as well as Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania, which are obliged to join Schengen.

