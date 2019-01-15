Popülistler AB’yi öldürmek mi istiyor ? (english)

Thought populists want to kill the EU? It’s worse than that.

They want to reform it in their image.

Populist leaders like Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini are frequently portrayed as dedicated to the destruction of the European Union.

With harsh words for Brussels and displays of affection for illiberal leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, they are perceived as being entirely focused on clawing back power for national governments at the expense of European integration.

