Popülistler AB’yi öldürmek mi istiyor ? (english) Reviewed by Momizat on . Thought populists want to kill the EU? It’s worse than that. They want to reform it in their image. Populist leaders like Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvi Thought populists want to kill the EU? It’s worse than that. They want to reform it in their image. Populist leaders like Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvi Rating: 0
Buradasınız: AB Haber » Özel Haberler » Popülistler AB’yi öldürmek mi istiyor ? (english)

Popülistler AB’yi öldürmek mi istiyor ? (english)

Haber Tarihi:: 15 Ocak 2019 Bu haberi yazdır Bu haberi yazdır

Thought populists want to kill the EU? It’s worse than that.

They want to reform it in their image.

Populist leaders like Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini are frequently portrayed as dedicated to the destruction of the European Union.

With harsh words for Brussels and displays of affection for illiberal leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, they are perceived as being entirely focused on clawing back power for national governments at the expense of European integration.

https://www.politico.eu/article/populist-attitude-to-eu-matteo-salvini-far-right/?fbclid=IwAR1p4qRLR9BotGfBXtZrNA05tonfsq1Je_iaXlFrf4_ZFSXZomoF3aUxca0

 

Share

Bu haberi okuyanlar bunları da okudu

Scroll to top