NATO Abhazya ve Güney Osetya’yı tanımıyor (english)

Statement by the NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu

NATO does not recognize the so-called presidential elections nor the so-called referendum held in the South Ossetia region of Georgia this Sunday.

Unilateral steps to change the name or status of the region are detrimental to the efforts to find a lasting settlement of the situation in Georgia.

NATO Allies do not recognize the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia as independent states.

The Alliance reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its international borders.