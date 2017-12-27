Mültecilerin Entegrasyonu: Komisyon, toplumsal ve ekonomik ortaklarla güçlerini birleştiriyor (english)

Integration of refugees: Commission joins forces with social and economic partners

Today, the European Commission and the EU Social and Economic partners will sign a ‘European Partnership for Integration’, laying down key principles and commitments to support and strengthen opportunities for refugees and migrants legally residing in the EU to integrate into the European labour market.Ahead of the signing ceremony, Commissioner Avramopoulos said: “Early participation in the labour market is crucial for the successful integration of newcomers, and in particular refugees. All actors – public and private – need to do their part to successfully integrate refugees and this is why we want to join forces. Today we are committing ourselves to work together with the Social and Economic Partners to make this a model not just at European but also at national level. This is the only way to make migration a real opportunity for all, both refugees and our societies.” Commissioner Thyssen added: “The best path to social integration is through the labour market. This is why it should also be the safest and the shortest. Today we are taking one more step in this direction as we unite forces with the Social and Economic Partners to tackle the challenges and to seize the opportunities of integrating refugees into the labour market. This will contribute to creating more inclusive labour markets and societies and achieving better and more sustainable outcomes for all, in line with the principles enshrined in the European Pillar of Social Rights.” The Partnership agreement will be signed by Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, and Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility on behalf of the Commission and the leaders of the European Trade Union Confederation, Business Europe, the European Association of Craft, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the European Centre of Employers and Enterprises providing Public Services and Services of general interest and Eurochambres.

