Mogherini-Tillerson görüşmesi…AB-ABD arasında işbirliği gelişecek… (english)

FEDERICA MOGHERINI MEETS REX TILLERSON AND US REPRESENTATIVES TO DISCUSS EU-US RELATIONS

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, is today and tomorrow in Washington for her first visit after the inauguration of the new US administration.

High Representative Mogherini had a fruitful meeting with the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to discuss the mutual interest of bringing forward the longstanding cooperation between the European Union and the United States on the main international files. They spoke at length, among other topics, about Trans-Atlantic relations, the common challenge of countering terrorism, the ongoing work to strengthen European Defence, relations with Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and the main crises, from Ukraine to Syria. They agreed to continue working together and meet again soon. Federica Mogherini has invited Secretary Tillerson to address the EU Foreign Affairs Council at his earliest convenience.

“I was pleased to meet Secretary Tillerson. We had an open exchange on many dossiers that we are dealing with. The European Union and the United States have a longstanding relationship and we will work to bring it forward on the basis of our principles and our interests. There are many files on which the EU and the US have an interest to closely cooperate,” Mogherini said.

During her first day of visit, the High Representative met with members of Congress, among which Ron Johnson, Bob Corker, John McCain, Jack Reed, Chris Murphy and Jeanne Shaheen to discuss EU-US bilateral relations and the main international dossiers.

Later in the day, Mogherini will meet at the White House with National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, and with Senior Adviser Jared Kushner.

