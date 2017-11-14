Milletvekilleri, Kıbrıs Türklerinin İngiltere’nin Kuzey Kıbrıs’a hava ambargosu konusundaki endişelerini yanıtlıyor (english)

MPs respond to Turkish Cypriot concerns over UK’s North Cyprus air embargo

A correspondence campaign regarding the Pegasus security clamp-down for flights from Ercan Airport to Britain is starting to bear fruit. The campaign was launched by the British Turkish Cypriot Association (BTCA), Embargoed! and T-VINE Magazine.

One of the first to get active was Barnet resident and advertising consultant Sonya Karafistan. Her template letter to MPs has been widely circulated by the Turkish Cypriot community and friends of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The community’s letter-writing campaign has generated over a dozen responses from British government ministers and MPs.

Among those to pen responses to their constituents are: the Rt Hon Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative, Chingford and Woodford Green), Kate Osamor (Labour, Edmonton), John Cryer (Labour, Leyton and Wanstead), Bambos Charalambous (Labour, Enfield Southgate), Theresa Villiers (Conservative, Chipping Barnet), Stephen Timms (Labour, East Ham), Harriet Harman (Labour, Camberwell and Peckham), and John Penrose (Conservative, Weston-super-Mare).