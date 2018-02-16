Kıbrıs’ta doğalgaz keşfetilmesinin anlamı…(english)

THE MEANING OF THE NEW GAS DISCOVERY AROUND CYPRUS ENERGY

ITALIAN ENERGY COMPANY ENI ANNOUNCED NEW GAS DISCOVERY ON 8 FEBRUARY 2018 THAT “IT HAS MADE A LEAN GAS DISCOVERY IN ‘BLOCK 6’ OFFSHORE CYPRUS WITH CALYPSO 1 NFW.

The well, which was drilled in 2,074 meters of water depth reaching a final total depth of 3,827 meters, encountered an extended Gas column in rocks of Miocene and Cretaceous age. The Cretaceous sequence has excellent reservoir characteristics. Calypso 1 is a promising Gas discovery and confirms the extension of the “Zohr like” play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.” Zohr is a giant Gas reserve discovery by ENI within the Egyptian EEZ (exclusive economic zone) with an estimated recoverable reserve of 850 billion cubic meters.

In parallel, in Nicosia, Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis made a complimentary announcement claiming that the discovery was “… a particularly positive development because it is the second substantive discovery in the Cypriot EEZ (exclusive economic zone), which increases the reserves of Cyprus in Natural gas,”.