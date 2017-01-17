Kıbrıs’ta çıkmaz İngiliz çıkarlarına mı hizmet ediyor (english)
How Cyprus stalemate serves British interests
The presence of Boris Johnson at last week’s short-lived Cyprus unification talks in Switzerland owed more to Britain’s strategic interests than its historic obligations to the divided Mediterranean island, according to analysts.
Although the meeting in Geneva between Greek and Turkish Cypriot representatives and officials from Athens and Ankara broke up last Thursday with most observers noting little in the way of progress towards resolving the decades-old issue, the British foreign secretary appeared to take a more positive view of proceedings.
