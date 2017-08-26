Kati Piri’den Macaristan’a eleştiri (english)

István Ujhelyi and Kati Piri: The Orbán-government has lost its touch with sanity

Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament regret the decision taken by the Hungarian government to summon its ambassador to the Netherlands for consultations. The Dutch ambassador to Hungary, Gajus Scheltema, had criticised the government of Viktor Orbán in a press interview.

S&D members Kati Piri, a Hungarian-born Dutch MEP, and Hungarian MEP István Ujhelyi said:

“The outgoing Dutch ambassador in Hungary described an objective and precise picture of Hungarian political reality. Instead of sound arguments, the Orbán- administration answers to criticism with pugnacious animosity reminiscent of lonely dictatorships.

“Although the governing Fidesz party has now officially cut ambassador-level diplomatic ties with the Netherlands, they have also cut ties with sanity and with Europeanism. The Hungarian government’s actions only prove ambassador Scheltema’s words that Orbán’s and his peers’ worldview is based on the binary concept of pros and cons which defines who is friend or enemy.

“We, members of the European Parliament call on the Orbán-government to put an end to the insanity that defines its diplomatic relations! Hungary’s place is in the European Union. The Netherlands is a defining, founding member of this community and a friend of the Hungarian nation.

“The criticism of the Dutch ambassador was merely aimed at the Orbán- government and Fidesz, not Hungary or the Hungarian people. Orbán’s politics are putting Hungary’s EU membership in jeopardy and are contrary to the fact that the only guarantee for Europe’s continued peace, stability and development is a strong and united European community.”