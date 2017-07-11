Juncker planı…Yunanistan’a 100 milyon euro… (english)

Juncker Plan backs EUR 150 million agreement to upgrade broadband networks in Greece

The Investment Plan for Europe, the so-called “Juncker Plan”, has backed a EUR 150 million EIB loan agreement with Cosmote, a Greek telecommunications operator, to finance enhancements and expansions to its mobile broadband network, significantly increasing the network’s performance in terms of speed, capacity and coverage. This agreement was made possible by the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, said: “This agreement demonstrates yet again the valuable role the Juncker Plan can play in mobilising investment to support and expand growth-enabling infrastructure in Greece. The agreement also serves as testament to the Commission’s broader strategic objective of seeking to fully exploit the opportunities offered by digital technologies to promote innovation, productivity and growth. The Commission remains committed to supporting investment that will act to secure Greece’s economic recovery.” The Juncker Plan is working to boost investment, support jobs and spur growth in Greece and across Europe. As of June 2017, operations approved in Greece under the EFSI represent a financing volume of over EUR 1.1 billion and are expected to mobilise over EUR 3.3 billion in investments. This project also contributes to meeting Europeans’ growing connectivity needs, promoting access to high quality networks and boosting Europe’s competitiveness, as foreseen in the Digital Single Market strategy.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-1957_en.htm