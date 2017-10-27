Johannes Hahn Kahire’de…AB Mısır Ortaklığı Öncelikleri (english)

Commissioner Hahn to visit Egypt

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, will visit Egypt from the 29 to the 31 October. Following the adoption of the EU – Egypt Partnership Priorities of July 2017, Commissioner Hahn is travelling to Cairo to discuss on how to implement these priorities, with a particular focus on the EU’s many activities supporting Egypt’s economic stabilisation. Ahead of the visit Commissioner Hahn said: “The European Union and Egypt are key partners facing many common challenges and sharing similar objectives. During my visit I will discuss concrete ways we can work together to implement the Partnership Priorities for the period 2017-2020, focussing our cooperation on shared interests. I will sign a range of EU funded projects supporting our shared priorities, to underline the EU’s commitment to invest in inclusive and sustainable growth and job creation to the benefit of the Egyptian people”. Commissioner Hahn is expected to meet with key interlocutors including President of the RepublicAbdel-Fattah el-Sisi, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and Sahr Nasr Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, as well as representatives of civil society organisation and representatives of the business community.

