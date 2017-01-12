Jean Claude Juncker (Cenevre) Kıbrıs konferansına katıldı (english)

President Juncker participates in the Geneva settlement talks for Cyprus

Today, President Juncker is leading the EU’s delegation to Geneva for the Cyprus settlement Conference. He is joined by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and his Personal Representative to the UN Good Offices at the UN Protected Area in Nicosia, Pieter Van Nuffel who has been in Geneva since the start of the Conference on Monday. On his way to Geneva, President Juncker said: “Since becoming President of the Commission, I have taken a personal interest in the unification of Cyprus. We must now seize the moment for Cyprus‘ unification and this is the reason why I am in Geneva today. When it is about peace, you have to take the plane. It is risky, but when it is about peace you have to take risks. Those who are taking no risks are taking the greater risk.” Since the start of the Juncker Commission, President Juncker has been in close contact with all key actors and has actively supported the settlement process as a matter of priority for the European Commission. A comprehensive settlement would be beneficial for Cyprus and the EU and for wider security and stability in the region.

