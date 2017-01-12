İsrail-Türkiye boru hattı,Kıbrıs (Cenevre) görüşmeleri gölgesinde…(english)
Israel-Turkey pipeline hangs on Cyprus peace talks
Israel hopes to market its natural gas to Turkey, and via Turkey to the EU, but this aim may hang on the outcome of the potentially historic Cypriot peace negotiations currently underway in Geneva. Since an undersea gas pipeline from Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field to Turkey requires crossing Cyprus’s economic exclusion zone, failure to reach an agreement could force Israel to return to an older plan of marketing its natural gas via Egypt.
