İKV:Brexit Türkiye’ye örnek olamaz (english)

IKV President Ayhan Zeytinoğlu have criticized the declaration of the German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in which he proposed that the agreement which will be signed by the UK after leaving the EU can be a model for Turkey, and added that the other form of affairs should not be compared to Turkey’s accession process.

President Zeytinoğlu said that “a new model is attempted to be created for Turkey via the Brexit negotiations in the last period. Lastly, we witnessed a declaration by the German Foreign Minister Gabriel on the issue. Similarly, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, who took over the Presidency of the Council of The EU proposed to conclude a special agreement with Turkey. We fully disagree with these kinds of statements and remarks. We, as a specialized NGO and think-tank aimed to be the observer of EU process in Turkey for 52 years, evaluate these kinds of approaches as extremely unfortunate and inconvenient.”

Chairman Zeytinoğlu also reminded that there existed an article referring to membership even in the 1963 Association Agreement. The main frame of the relations between Turkey and the EU is the accession process with the objective of membership.

Chairman Zeytinoğlu continued his remarks by saying: “Since Ankara Agreement was signed, the Turkish state and the society agreed upon the EU membership objective of Turkey, and that this became a basic strategy. Even when we discuss about different aspects of our relations such as partnership, visa liberalization and the Customs Union, all these different approaches are considered to serve to the membership objective in the end. Today, to disregard this basic objective and strategy or easily think about substituting it with a different model is an inappropriate approach, as to say the least. A model for UK after Brexit is designed for a country which leaves the EU with its own will. Another model could also be anticipated for a country which is in the sphere of EU’s Neighbourhood Policy and has no membership perspective, such as Ukraine. However, an alternative model is certainly not convenient for Turkey, who revealed her willingness to be an EU member, declared her candidacy for membership and started the Accession Negotiations. We convey this fundamental distinction to our European counterparts at every opportunity. However, it is worrisome that such statements are still made by the Foreign Minister of Germany, which is the locomotive country of the EU, and by the Prime Minister of a country which hold the period of Presidency of the Council of Europe. In order to prevent these kinds of statements and approaches, we should take back the EU reforms on agenda and take necessary steps decisively for the settlement of values such as democracy, human rights and rule of law.”