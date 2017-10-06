Guy Verhofstadt :Nefretle (popülizm) mücadele etmek (english)
Guy Verhofstadt :Combating Hatred With History
After a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which anti-fascist campaigner Heather Heyer was killed, and many others injured, US President Donald Trump notoriously blamed “both sides” for the violence. By equating neo-Nazis with those who stood against them, Trump (further) sullied his presidency. And by describing some of the participants in the Charlottesville rally as “very fine people,” he gave a nod to far-right bigots worldwide.
www.socialeurope.eu/combating-hatred-history