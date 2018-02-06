Güney Kıbrıs’ta yeni gaz keşfi…(english)

Momizat

Şub 06

Major Cypriot offshore gas field discovered - report The Calypso field, containing an estimated 170-230 BCM, will make it even more difficult for the Leviathan

Major Cypriot offshore gas field discovered - report The Calypso field, containing an estimated 170-230 BCM, will make it even more difficult for the Leviathan

0