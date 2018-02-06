Güney Kıbrıs’ta yeni gaz keşfi…(english)
Major Cypriot offshore gas field discovered – report
The Calypso field, containing an estimated 170-230 BCM, will make it even more difficult for the Leviathan partners to sign export deals.
The Cypriot media has reported the discovery of a major natural gas field in Cypriot economic waters, 75 kilometers off the island’s southern coast. The reservoir reportedly contains 170-230 BMC of gas, 70% as much as the Tamar reservoir in Israel’s territorial waters. The reservoir, which is located in bloc 6 and is called Calypso, will be developed by a European consortium composed of Italian company ENI and French company Total SA.
