Gianni Pittella: Djisselbloem istifa etmeli (english)

Pittella: the S&D bureau calls on Djisselbloem to resign

Following a meeting of the S&D Group bureau today, Group President Gianni Pittella said:
“We would have expected a clear apology from Djisselbloem after his statement that was both shameful and impossible to misinterpret. Thisconfirms Djisselbloem is unfit to be president of the Eurogroup. Following today’s bureau meeting of the S&D group, we call on Djisselbloem to resign from his office. The Eurogroup deserves a new progressive president.”

