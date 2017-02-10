Geert Wilders:Avrupa’da sağın (devrim) ilerlemesi durdurulamaz (english) Reviewed by Momizat on . Revolution of the Right is unstoppable in Europe, warns Geert Wilders The populist revolution sweeping Europe will continue even if candidates like Marine Le Pe Revolution of the Right is unstoppable in Europe, warns Geert Wilders The populist revolution sweeping Europe will continue even if candidates like Marine Le Pe Rating: 0
Geert Wilders:Avrupa'da sağın (devrim) ilerlemesi durdurulamaz (english)

Revolution of the Right is unstoppable in Europe, warns Geert Wilders

The populist revolution sweeping Europe will continue even if candidates like Marine Le Pen and Austrian far-Right parties do not win power in coming elections, Geert Wilders, the leading Dutch anti-immigrant fireband, predicted on Wednesday.

Currently topping the polls ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, Mr Wilders said that the European Union’s failure to grasp popular anger meant that the nationalist “genie” could never be put back in the bottle in Europe.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/09/revolution-right-unstoppable-europe-warns-wilders/

