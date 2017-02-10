Geert Wilders:Avrupa’da sağın (devrim) ilerlemesi durdurulamaz (english)

Momizat

Şub 10

Revolution of the Right is unstoppable in Europe, warns Geert Wilders The populist revolution sweeping Europe will continue even if candidates like Marine Le Pe

Revolution of the Right is unstoppable in Europe, warns Geert Wilders The populist revolution sweeping Europe will continue even if candidates like Marine Le Pe

0