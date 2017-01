SCHENGEN HAMMERBLOW: Presidential hopeful Fillon urges France to introduce REAL borders

FRENCH presidential candidate Francois Fillon has pledged to re-introduce actual border controls to try and stop the out of control number of migrants arriving to the country in another blow to the EU’s failing Schengen zone.

