Egemen bir Avrupa için Anayasal reform…(english)

Constitutional reform for a sovereign Europe

In next year’s European election, many politicians will preach about the need to “reform” the European Union but few will know what they are talking about. Two who do know are Viktor Orban and Emmanuel Macron, writes Andrew Duff.

Andrew Duff is the president of the Spinelli Group, a pro-European grouping of MEPs and politicians pushing for a federalist EU. He is a former member of the European Parliament for the Liberal Democrat party in the UK.

Orban wants to halt the advance of imperial Brussels by rallying illiberal forces in Central Europe. Macron wants a federal Europe. The debate in 2019 should polarise around this clash of ideologies, bringing a welcome edge to elections that in the past have been bland and opaque.

Such polarisation will shake up mainstream party politics at the EU level which have clung until now to the classic left-right spectrum of the nation-state. The European parties will shortly be presenting their own programmes crafted to minimise disagreement among their national party membership.

The EU parties will also try to promote their Spitzenkandidaten for the job of Commission President (although the European Council has other ideas). But it’s the clash on the federal fault-line that will really determine where the EU is headed next.

