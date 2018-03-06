Dünya Kadınlar Günü:AB Kadın Hakları için duyarlı… (english)

International Women’s Day 2018: Statement by the Commission

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Europe is speaking out for women’s rights in Europe and abroad. Read a joint statement by fourteen Commissioners: “Equality between women and men is one of the fundamental values of the European Union enshrined in our treaties. Our Union is a pioneer in tackling gender-based discrimination and we can be proud of the progress achieved: Europe is one of the safest and most equal places for women in the world. But our work is not over – the path to full equality in practice is still a long one. Women and girls still face harassment, abuse and violence. And women are still too often prevented from breaking the glass ceiling, receiving lower pay and fewer opportunities for career and business development. We want girls and women to achieve equality in all aspects of life: access to education, equal pay for equal work, access to top positions in companies and politics as well as protection from violence..(…) Advancing women’s leadership and economic empowerment is an absolute priority for us. (…) Gender equality is not just about fairness and justice in Europe – it is also a necessity to achieve sustainable peace, security, development, economic prosperity and growth around the world. Investing in the potential of women and girls is an investment in our whole society and is the responsibility of men and boys as much as women and girls.”

