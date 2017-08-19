Dünya İnsani Yardım Günü: AB, ihtiyaç duyan kişilere yardım eden küresel bir lider (english)

World Humanitarian Day: EU a global leader in helping those in need

Ahead of World Humanitarian Day tomorrow, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, have issued a statement commending the efforts of humanitarian workers worldwide and paying tribute to those killed whilst working to save others: “We live in a world increasingly marked by countless attacks and violence against innocent people globally. This should never become the new normal, something we leave unchallenged. Humanitarian workers who risk their lives to save others are often the targets. We saw this last week in Central African Republic or in Syria countless times. (…) we pay tribute to and honour all those who risk their lives while bringing assistance to victims of wars and natural disasters worldwide. (…) Humanitarian workers should be able to operate freely, to help those that need it most.” The statement also highlights the EU’s strong global humanitarian contribution. Last year, the EU provided €2.1 billion helping over 120 million people in over 80 countries around the world. This was the largest ever EU humanitarian aid budget to help those most in need. The full statement is available in all EU languages here. The Commission also helps those affected by crises both within and outside EU, such as for the ongoing forest fires in Europe.

