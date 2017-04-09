Doğu Akdeniz…Gaz boru hatları:Politika ve realite (english)

Gas pipelines: Politics and reality

With the joint declaration of the Energy Ministers of Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy and European Commissioner Migule Arias Canete at a meeting in Tel Aviv on Monday, the issue of gas pipelines is back in the limelight.

This was the first such meeting involving these five parties. The focus was the unveiling of the plans for the natural gas pipeline from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe (the East Med gas pipeline).

This is being promoted by Israel, which at the same time is pursuing another pipeline for gas exports to Turkey and from there to Europe. Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has confirmed that he is keen for both projects to be constructed.

I have covered these pipeline projects before, but given the excitement created by this meeting, it is perhaps worth delving into the subject again and separating between what is politics and what is reality.

East Med gas pipeline

This is considered to be a strategic project for exporting East Med gas. The aim is to create a direct gas export route from the region to Europe by 2025.

A preliminary engineering study was recently completed by IGI-Poseidon, a joint-venture between Italy’s Edison and Greece’s gas company DEPA. The study was funded by the EU as a ‘project of common interest’. The study has claimed that the proposed pipeline is both technically feasible and commercially viable.

The pipeline will be 1,970 kilometres long, but the challenging part will be the 730 km from Cyprus to Crete, as it will have to go through very uneven terrain subject to seismic activity. Moreover, at a water-depth of 3,000 metres, it makes any need for repairs difficult. Deep water limits the pipeline diameter to 26 inches, which allows it to transport about 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

Technically the East Med pipeline will be stretching the limits for subsea pipelines at this water-depth. However, the study concluded that it is technically feasible and there are no strong reasons to dispute this.

