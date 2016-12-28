Büyüme çoğaltanı:Üniversitelerin gelişmesi milli geliri nasıl artırır (english)

Growth multiplier: how university expansion increases national income

Looking at universities across 78 countries, Anna Valero and John Van Reenen find that doubling the number of universities in a region increases that region’s income. So if the UK were to add one university to each region, national income would increase by about 0.7 per cent.

In 1900, only 1 in 100 young people in the world were enrolled in universities, but over the course of the twentieth century this rose to 1 in 5. Our study finds that this enormous expansion of the higher education sector was not just the product of riches – it has helped fuel economic growth. We compiled new data based on UNESCO’s World Higher Education Database detailing the location of 15,000 universities in 1,500 sub-national regions across 78 countries over the period 1950 to 2010. On average, doubling the number of universities in a region increases that region’s subsequent income by over four per cent. There are also spillover effects to other regions in the same country, creating a growth multiplier.

The growth in universities over the last 1,000 years

The first modern university was founded in 1088, in Bologna. It was an innovation from the religion-based institutions that had come before: a community with administrative autonomy, courses of study, publicly recognised degrees and research objectives. Since then, universities have spread worldwide (see Figure 1) in broadly the same form. Economic historians have argued that universities were an important force in the Commercial Revolution through the development of legal institutions and also the Industrial Revolution through their role in building and disseminating knowledge.

The focus of our analysis is the period since 1950 when university growth was particularly rapid (see Figure 1). Post World War II, there was a new view that higher education is essential for economic and social progress. This contrasted to the pre-War fears of “over-education” that were prevalent in many countries, should enrolments extend beyond limited sets of national elites.

Figure 1: The global growth of universities over the last thousand years

blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/the-more-universities-in-a-country-the-faster-its-economic-growth/