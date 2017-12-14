Avrupa’yı yeniden canlandırmak (english) Reviewed by Momizat on . Re-energising Europe A package deal for the EU27 This report argues that the EU27 should have the political will and courage to agree on an ambitious but realis Re-energising Europe A package deal for the EU27 This report argues that the EU27 should have the political will and courage to agree on an ambitious but realis Rating: 0
Avrupa’yı yeniden canlandırmak (english)

Re-energising Europe
A package deal for the EU27

This report argues that the EU27 should have the political will and courage to agree on an ambitious but realistic win-win package deal to overcome existing political deadlocks on economic and social issues as well as migration and security challenges.

The deal seeks to strike a balance between competing ideologies on key issues facing the EU, putting forth proposals that balance economic responsibility with solidarity, security with solidarity, national sovereignty with integration and growth with cohesion. Moreover, the report proposes intra- and cross-dimensional compromises across policy areas, arguing that enlarging the negotiation agenda beyond one specific field helps balance different member state priorities and identifies where wider agreements can contribute to overcoming previously insurmountable red lines.

https://www.newpactforeurope.eu/documents/new_pact_for_europe_3rd_report.pdf?m=1512491941

