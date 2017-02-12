Avrupa’nın yasak kolonisi… Al Jazeera’dan ilk belgesel (görüntülü haber-english)

Europe’s Forbidden Colony’: Documentary Series to Premiere on Al Jazeera

Croatian philosopher Srećko Horvat will look behind the refugee flows, terror attacks, and Brexit to reveal what is really threatening Europe’s establishment.

From France’s Front Nationale, to neo-fascists Jobbik in Hungary and the looming Brexit, Europe’s disgruntled voters are turning to an anti-elitist populism that is challenging mainstream politics. With French and German elections due in 2017, there are fears centrist parties will lose more ground, but few can explain why. In this new 2-part documentary series, premiering on the 19th of February, Croatian philosopher Srecko Horvat looks behind the refugee flows, terror attacks, and Brexit to reveal what is really threatening Europe’s establishment.

