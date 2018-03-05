Avrupa’da Startup Haftası (english)

Startup Europe Week begins: hundreds of events all over Europe to inform entrepreneurs of available support

Today begun the third edition of the Startup Europe Week, combining hundreds of events all over Europe and beyond. The Startup Europe Week is now organised in more than 50 countries, with additional global events taking place in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The initiative aims to inform entrepreneurs of the support and resources available at city and regional level. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip said: “Investments in digital companies and access to capital are always needed for helping startups to grow. But startups also need supportive policies. Linking and networking them will unlock more of their potential, and offer the scale necessary to compete with other ecosystems around the world.” Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel added: “This grassroots movement helps those interested in entrepreneurship to make the first steps to bring their dream projects to life. The initiative fosters creativity as well as more entrepreneurial spirit for continuing the success story of the European startup scene.” In 2017, Startup Europe Week reached with the help of more than 280 co-organisers in more than 40 countries over 100,000 entrepreneurs across Europe.

https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/startup-europe-week-2018-launch-over-300-events-entrepreneurs-across-more-50-countries

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/commissioners/2014-2019/ansip/blog/helping-europes-startups-succeed-and-grow_en

https://www.f6s.com/events

startupeuropeweek.eu