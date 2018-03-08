Avrupa’da kadın ve erkeklerin hayatı:İstatistik ve rakamlar… (infografik-english-fransızca)

The life of women and men in Europe

Women’s Day is a good occasion to take a closer look at the differences and similarities in the life of women and men. Who lives the longest? Who leaves the parental home first? Who has the highest education level? Who earns the most? Who are the main users of social networks? Who mainly takes care of housework and childcare?

These questions and many more can be answered in Eurostat’s digital publication ‘The life of women and men in Europe – a statistical portrait’, which compares the daily lives of women and men. This publication was released in October 2017 and the Women’s Day is a good opportunity to draw your attention to it.

