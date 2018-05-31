Avrupa’da deniz suyu temizliği %89  (english)

Avrupa 2017 deniz suyu kalite raporuna göre, Avrupa genelinde deniz suyu temizliği yaklaşık %89 olarak ölçülerek çoğu çevre kirliliğinden uzak Avrupa Birliği’nin en yüksek ve en sıkı ‘mükemmel’ kalite standartlarına ulaşıldı.

Salı günü yayımlanan rapora göre Kıbrıs %97,3 oranla Lüksemburg (%100) ve Malta’dan (%98,9) sonra üçüncü sırada yer aldı. Kıbrıs’ı %95,9 ile Yunanistan izledi.

Kıbrıs’ın 113 kıyısı kontrol edildi ve 991 örnek alındı, bunların %98’i ‘iyi veya mükemmel kalitede’ bulundu.

Raporda, Avrupa genelinde geçen yıl 21.509’u AB28’de olmak üzere (%95,9) 21,801 bölge takip edildi.

Bathing water: excellent quality at vast majority of European bathing sites

85% of swimming sites across Europe monitored in 2017 met the EU’s highest and most stringent ‘excellent’ quality standards for waters mostly free from pollutants, according to the latest annual European bathing water quality report published today.Nearly all 21 801 bathing water sites monitored last year across Europe, of which 21 509 were in the 28 EU Member States (95.9%), met the minimum quality requirements under EU rules according to the report by the European Environment Agency and the Commission. ‘Excellent’ quality standards across Europe dropped marginally from 85.5% in 2016 to 85% last year. Similarly those meeting minimum ‘sufficient’ standing fell from 96.3% to 96.0%. The reason for the slight drop was due mostly to the effect of summer rain on test results as well as changes in testing methodology in Romania and Sweden. The number of overall ‘poor’ rated sites remained mostly unchanged from 2016 across the EU. Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: “The quality of our bathing water is a source of pride for Europeans. That quality is due to good cooperation and constant vigilance. We all play a part: industry, local authorities and services together with citizens. We are happy to report that the European spirit of cooperation on bathing water is alive and continues to deliver for our citizens. When you add in our recently proposed measures to keep plastics out of our seas, it really has been a good year for European seas, beaches and lakes.” Europe’s bathing water quality has vastly improved over the last 40 years due to the introduction of rules under the EU’s Bathing Water Directive.

https://www.eea.europa.eu/highlights/good-news-for-holiday-makers

https://www.eea.europa.eu/publications/european-bathing-water-quality-in-2017