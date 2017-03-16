Avrupa Savunma Ajansı 2016 Raporu (english) Reviewed by Momizat on . EDA Annual Report 2016 2016 was a seminal moment for European defence and the European Defence Agency. A year that added a new sense of urgency and determinatio EDA Annual Report 2016 2016 was a seminal moment for European defence and the European Defence Agency. A year that added a new sense of urgency and determinatio Rating: 0
Avrupa Savunma Ajansı 2016 Raporu (english)

EDA Annual Report 2016

2016 was a seminal moment for European defence and the European Defence Agency. A year that added a new sense of urgency and determination to European defence efforts. The Annual Report 2016 presents the main activities and achievements of the EDA across its full range of activities and projects.

https://www.eda.europa.eu/docs/default-source/eda-annual-reports/eda-2016-annual-report-final?utm_source=Publications+newsletter&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=Annual+Report+2016_part1

