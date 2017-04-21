Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun gündeminde Türkiye’deki referandum var (english)

Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun gelecek hafta Brükselde yapacağı (26 Nisan) genel kurul çalışmaları sırasında Türkiye’deki referandum görüşülecek.

Turkish referendum. MEPs will discuss the outcome of the 16 April referendum on shifting more constitutional powers to Turkey’s President with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday afternoon.

EU social pillar. EU Commissioner Marianne Thyssen will present and discuss with MEPs the Commission’s “Social Pillar” initiative to ensure social protection, dignity and a decent work-life balance for EU citizens. (Wednesday)

Venezuela. Wrapping up the 5 April debate on the situation in Venezuela and the latest political events, MEPs will vote on a resolution on Thursday.

Hungary. The situation in Hungary, including legislative measures that could force the closure of the Central European University in Budapest, is up for a debate on Wednesday 15.00.

Eurogroup President. MEPs will quiz Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Eurogroup President and leading figure in the EU Commission/European Central Bank/IMF “Troika”, on the second review of the Greek reform programme on Thursday morning 11.00.

Committees

Audiovisual Media. Culture and Education Committee MEPs will vote to adapt the 2010 EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive to new distribution modes, digitalisation and video-sharing platforms. MEPs want to protect minors, promote European works and clarify advertising rules and the role of national regulators. (Tuesday)

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers. Civil Liberties Committee MEPs are to amend the directive on minimum standards for the reception of asylum-seekers, to ensure harmonised and dignified conditions throughout the EU, improve integration and guarantee adequate attention to vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied minors. (Vote Tuesday)

Sustainable development funding. The Foreign Affairs, Development and Budget committees will vote to establish the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD), which is to mobilise private investments worth €44 billion in Africa and the European neighbourhood to boost jobs and stability and address root causes of migration. (Monday)

Stopping unjustified geo blocking. The Internal Market Committee votes on new draft rules to ensure that consumers buying goods (e.g. household appliances) or services (e.g. car rental) from another EU country, whether online or in person, are not discriminated with regard to general terms and conditions, including prices, on the basis of their nationality or place of residence. (Tuesday)

President’s diary. President Antonio Tajani will pay an official visit to Slovakia and participate in the conference of Speakers of EU Parliaments in Bratislava on Sunday 23 April. He will also meet President of the Slovak Republic Andrej Kiska on Monday 24 April at 14.00. On Thursday morning, he will chair Parliament’s plenary session in Brussels, including the debate with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, before meeting Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, at 14.00. On 29 April, he will attend the European Council meeting at 12.30.