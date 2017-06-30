Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun gündeminde AB’de sınır kontrolleri var (english)

Border control: political agreement on new Entry-Exit system

Plans to speed up and strengthen border checks at the EU’s borders for non-EU travellers got a first green light from EP and Council negotiators.

Parliament and Council negotiators reached an agreement on political issues on Thursday on a new EU entry-exit system (EES), with a view to an overall agreement being reached once remaining technical issues have been addressed.

The new system will register information on entry, exit and refusal of entry of non-EU nationals, both for visa-required and visa exempt travellers who cross the external borders of the Schengen area.

It would replace the stamping of passports with an electronic system that stores data on the traveller, so as to facilitate fast crossings, while making it easier to detect over-stayers and document or identity fraud.

EES would help to check that the authorised duration of a stay in the Schengen area is respected (90 days in any 180 day period).

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20170627IPR78409/border-control-political-agreement-on-new-entry-exit-system