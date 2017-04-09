Avrupa Parlamentosu roaming ücretlerinin kaldırılmasını yeşil ışık yaktı (english)

End of roaming charges: European Parliament approves wholesale roaming prices

Today the European Parliament voted on how to regulate wholesale roaming markets, formally approving the agreement on wholesale capsreached between the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission at the beginning of the year. Welcoming the vote, Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market said: “As of 15 June 2017 people will be able to switch on mobile services, especially data, without fear of high bills while travelling in the EU. This is a great achievement for all of us. Notwithstanding the final OK from Member States, this agreement on wholesale roaming prices will be the final step to end roaming charges for all travellers in the EU. After nearly ten years, the EU is now putting a definitive end to the roaming anxiety that has plagued Europe since the beginning of the mobile era. Exorbitant roaming prices were an anomaly in a continent where people move freely between countries.” The Vice-President’s full statement is available here. The political agreement was the final step to make roam like at home work as of 15 June 2017, as foreseen in the Telecom Single Market (TSM) Regulation. It means that when travelling in the EU, consumers will be able to call, send SMS or surf on their mobile at the same price they pay at home.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-887_en.htm

http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A32015R2120

https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/frequently-asked-questions-roam-home

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_MEMO-17-885_en.htm