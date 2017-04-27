Avrupa Parlamentosu Liberal Grubu:AB, Türkiye ile ilişkilerini yeniden düşünmeli (english)

EU must rethink its relations with Turkey

Speaking in today’s plenary debate on the situation in Turkey following the constitutional referendum, ALDE Group leader Guy Verhofstadt called on the European Council and Commission to stop accession talks and open the path to a new association agreement with Ankara.

"Turkish accession is not realistic any more. Therefore we must find a way to live with Turkey, cooperate with the government and engage with the Turkish people. It is time the Council and Commission stop the accession talks and open the path to a new association agreement.

At the same time, with view to the 48% who voted against abolishing of Turkish parliamentary democracy, we must insist that this new relationship, and in particular the upgraded customs union, is only possible if Turkey fulfils its obligations as a Member of Council of Europe.”, said Verhofstadt.

MEP Alexander Lambsdorff (FDP, Germany), Vice-President of the European Parliament on Human Rights and Democracy and ALDE shadow rapporteur on Turkey, added:

“Turkey does not fulfil the Copenhagen criteria any more that are key for opening the path towards EU accession. We cannot afford to carry on with a process that has lost its credibility on both sides. A new association agreement, on the other hand, will provide the EU with additional leverage as Turkey has real interests in deepening economic cooperation and introducing visa liberalisation.”