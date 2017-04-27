Avrupa Parlamentosu Hıristiyan Demokrat Grubu: Türkiye’yle müzakereler durdurmalı ve sektörel ortaklığı sağlamalıyız (english)

Turkey: we must stop enlargement talks and offer sectorial partnership

“All the recent developments in Turkey clearly demonstrate that President Erdogan is turning his back on the rule of law, democracy, human rights and on European values in general,” said Manfred Weber, the Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, ahead of a plenary debate on the situation in Turkey due to take place in the European Parliament today.

“In the face of these events, we must also face reality: it is clear that there will be no EU enlargement for Turkey. We must stop pretending it could be different and stop enlargement talks. We need a clean slate with Turkey,” Weber said.

“Once accession talks have stopped, we can make an honest offer for cooperation and discuss a new sectorial partnership. We are ready to propose an improved customs union and more cooperation in the fields of migration and culture. We want to discuss our joint fight against terror in Syria and in our countries,” Manfred Weber said.

“This new approach could lead to much better, tighter and more sincere cooperation. Continuing the talks while knowing perfectly well that they will not lead anywhere would be dishonest. The EPP Group is ready for a new start.”