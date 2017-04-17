Avrupa Parlamentosu ECR Grubu:Türkiye’yle stratejik işbirliğimiz devam etmeli,endişelerimizi dile getirmeye devam edeceğiz (english)

Kamall: The Turkish people expressed their will, our strategic cooperation must go on but we will still express our concerns

“On Sunday the Turkish people expressed their will to amend the constitutional arrangement of their country.

Whatever our views on President Erdogan being granted more executive power, Turkey remains a NATO member and a key strategic partner in addressing common challenges such as the threat of terrorism, stability in the Middle East as well as the refugee and migration crisis.

But this cooperation should not prevent us from being honest with Turkey, and with President Erdogan. We will continue to express our concerns over the Turkish government’s respect for liberal democracy, the rule of law and freedom of speech.”

Syed Kamall, Chair of the ECR Group