Avrupa Parlamentosu dönere katkı maddesi olarak fosfat konulmasına karşı…(english)

MEPs move to block phosphate use in kebabs

-Potential link between phosphates and heart disease

-EFSA to re-evaluate the safety of these additives by end 2018

-Parliament can veto the proposal with an absolute majority vote

Parliament could veto an EU Commission proposal to allow phosphates in kebab meat, due to health concerns.

Serious concerns about the health impact of phosphates used as food additives were raised by Health Committee MEPs on Tuesday. They objected to a Commission proposal to allow the use of phosphoric acid, di and tri phosphates and polyphosphates (E 338-452) in kebab meat – be it mutton, lamb, veal, beef or poultry.

If Parliament as a whole backs the committee’s objection by an absolute majority (376 votes), the proposal will be blocked and the EU Commission will have to go back to the drawing board.

EU rules do not generally permit the use of phosphate additives in meat preparations. But due to an accumulation of exceptions, they are increasingly being used in them, to protect flavour and retain water.

MEPs point out that a 2012 scientific review showed a potential link between phosphate additives in food with increased cardiovascular risk. A European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) assessment however stated that it is not possible to attribute this risk to phosphorus intake in general or phosphate additives. But another scientific study from 2013 also suggested a link between high-phosphorus diets and increased mortality in the US population.

Next steps

The resolution was passed by 32 votes to 22. Parliament as a whole is to vote on it at its 11 to 14 December plenary session in Strasbourg. The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) has said that it will re-evaluate the safety of phosphates food additives by 31 December 2018.

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20171128IPR89003/meps-move-to-block-phosphate-use-in-kebabs

———-

Avrupa Parlamentosu Sosyalist Grubu

Using phosphates in frozen meat misleads consumers and endangers their health, say S&Ds

Today phosphate is being used to increase the weight of meat, due to its water-binding properties, mainly in frozen vertical meat spits, such as doner kebabs. Since this meat is not consumed at home, this meat is not labelled and consumers are not informed. It is misleading consumers by selling water for the price of meat.

S&D spokesperson on this topic, Christel Schaldemose MEP, said:

“As there are significant scientific studies detecting phosphates in meat which prove that they have negative consequences on human health, there should have been no need for this vote. But, now we have voted, I’m pleased a broad majority voted in favour of the objection. This shows we are taking public health serious.”

The S&D spokesperson on health Miriam Dalli MEP said:

“Studies have shown that there is a connection between phosphates in meat and health problems such as high blood pressure and heart disease. These serious concerns should not be ignored. We are questioning the safety of phosphates as food additives when used for the manufacturing and processing of rotating meat splits. We believe that the Commission should take all risks into account when granting authorisation to the use of such additives.

“When it comes to peoples’ health we are cautious because we believe that this is a priority for everyone. That is why we want to wait for a new review by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on the use of phosphates in food products. There is no rush when it comes to peoples’ health. Let’s wait for the new scientific findings to ensure a high level of consumer protection, human health and safety.”