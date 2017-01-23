Avrupa Parlamentosu başkan ve başkan yardımcıları seçimleri yapıldı (english)

Parliament’s mid-term election: composition of committees

Following the election of the President, Vice-Presidents and Quaestors, the plenary approved the appointment of members to Parliament’s 22 standing committees on Thursday.

The number of MEPs per political group in committees reflects the composition of Parliament as a whole.

In their January meetings, each committee will elect its chair and up to four vice-chairs for the next two and a half years.

The proposal for the appointments to committees was approved with one modification: MEP Charles Tannock (ECR, UK) will be replaced by MEP Amjad Bashir (ECR, UK) in the Human Rights Sub-Committee.

There will be no changes to the composition of delegations since these are appointed for the whole legislature.

