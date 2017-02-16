Avrupa Parlamentosu, Avrupa’nın geleceği için vizyonunu belirledi (english)

Momizat

Şub 16

Parliament sets out its vision for the future of Europe If the EU is to boost its capacity to act, restore citizens’ trust and make the euro zone economy more r

Parliament sets out its vision for the future of Europe If the EU is to boost its capacity to act, restore citizens’ trust and make the euro zone economy more r

0