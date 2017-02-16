Avrupa Parlamentosu, Avrupa’nın geleceği için vizyonunu belirledi (english)
Parliament sets out its vision for the future of Europe
If the EU is to boost its capacity to act, restore citizens’ trust and make the euro zone economy more resilient to outside shocks, it needs to make full use of the Lisbon Treaty. But to go further, it needs to reform itself more fundamentally. This was the key message of three resolutions exploring the future development of the European Union approved by Parliament on Thursday.
