Avrupa Parlamentosu, AB ile Kanada arasındaki serbest ticaret anlaşmasını onayladı (english)

Avrupa Parlamentosu, AB ile Kanada arasındaki serbest ticaret anlaşmasını onayladı

CETA olarak bilinen ve 7 yıl müzakere edilen Avrupa Birliği ile Kanada arasındaki serbest ticaret anlaşması Avrupa Parlamentosu’nda onaylandı.

Oylama CETA’nın yürürlüğe gireceği anlamına gelmiyor. Anlaşmanın ulusal ve yerel parlamentolar tarafından da onaylanması gerekiyor.

Avrupa Parlamentosu‘ndan CETA’ya yeşil ışık

Bir süre önce Kanada ile AB arasında imzalanan Kapsamlı Ekonomi ve Ticaret Anlaşması (CETA) Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun onayından geçti. Ancak yüzlerce kişi Parlamento önünde CETA’yı protesto etti.

Frankreich CETA Protest in Straßburg

AB ile Kanada arasındaki ticari sınırları kaldırmayı ve mal ticaretini kolaylaştımayı amaçlayan Kapsamlı Ekonomi ve Ticaret Anlaşması (CETA) Avrupa Parlamentosu’nda kabul edildi. Oylamada 408 milletvekili anlaşmaya “kabul” oyu verirken, 254 milletvekili “ret” oyu kullandı. 33 milletvekili de çekimser kaldı.

Avrupa Parlamentosu’ndaki muhafazakârlar, liberal ve sosyal demokratlar anlaşmaya kabul oyu verirken sol kanat, aşırı sağ ve AB karşıtları ise anlaşmaya karşı oy kullandı.

Avrupa Parlamentosu’nun onayından geçen serbest ticaret anlaşmasının bir kısmı geçici olarak yürürlüğe girebilecek. Ancak anlaşmanın tamamen yürürlüğe girebilmesi için AB’deki bölgesel ve ulusal 38 parlamentonun da onayından geçmesi gerekiyor. Bu sürecin yıllar alabileceği tahmin ediliyor.

Avrupa Birliği ve Kanada, yıllarca üzerinde çalışılan CETA serbest ticaret anlaşmasını, bir süre Belçika’daki Valon Bölgesi’nin muhalefetine takıldıktan sonra ekim ayında imzalamıştı.

Diğer yandan Avrupa Parlamentosu önünde yüzlerce kişi CETA’yı protesto etti. Göstericiler “CETA’yı durdur”, “Hormonlu et mi? Teşekkürler almayayım” gibi dövizler taşıdı.

Gümrüklerin kaldırılıp standartların uyumlaştırılmasıyla her iki tarafa da avantajlar kazandıracak olan serbest ticaret anlaşmasıyla ilgili müzakereler 2009 yılında başlatılmıştı. CETA’dan yana olanlar serbest ticaretin ekonomik büyümeye katkıda bulunacağını savunurken, anlaşmaya karşı çıkanlar CETA’nın tröstlerin işine yarayacağını ve Valon bölgesi gibi ekonomik yapısı zayıf bölgeleri dezavantajlı duruma düşüreceğini öne sürüyorlar.

European Commission welcomes Parliament’s support of trade deal with Canada

CETA marks the beginning of a new era in the EU-Canada relationship.

Today, the European Parliament voted in favour of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada, concluding the ratification process of this deal at the EU level.

Welcoming the outcome of the vote held in Strasbourg, President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Today’s vote by the European Parliament is an important milestone in the democratic process of ratification of the agreement reached with Canada and it also allows for its provisional entry into force. As a result, EU companies and citizens will start to reap the benefits that the agreement offers as soon as possible. This trade deal has been subject to an in-depth parliamentary scrutiny which reflects the increased interest of citizens in trade policy. The intense exchanges on CETA throughout this process are testimony to the democratic nature of European decision making.

This progressive agreement is an opportunity to shape globalisation together and influence the setting of global trade rules. The best example of this is the work that we are already doing with our Canadian friends to establish multilateral rules to deal with investment issues.

I now call on all Member States to conduct an inclusive and thorough discussion at national level with the relevant stakeholders in the context of the national ratification process of the agreement”.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said: “This vote is the start of a new era in EU-Canada relations – together we are sending a strong signal today. By building bridges rather than walls, we can face the challenges that confront our societies together. In these uncertain times, with rising protectionism around the world, CETA underlines our strong commitment to sustainable trade.

Canada is a close ally of Europe. We share values and ideals, and a commitment to open markets and fair social policies. Canada is an important economic partner, with yearly trade between us worth nearly a trillion euros. Once the Canadian parliament has ratified this agreement, the next step is to put it provisionally in place, which I hope can be done swiftly and effectively. Citizens and companies on both sides of the Atlantic should start reaping these benefits very soon.”

