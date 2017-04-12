Avrupa Komisyonu:Mültecilerin üye ülkelere yerleştirilmesi için daha çok çaba gerekli (english)

Relocation and resettlement: Steady progress made but more efforts needed to meet targets

Today, the Commission adopted its eleventh progress report on the EU’s emergency relocation and resettlement schemes, assessing actions taken since 2 March 2017. Member States have made steady progress on relocation, setting a new monthly record with an additional 2,465 persons relocated. The total number of relocations now stands at 16,340. However, more efforts are needed from all Member States to ensure that all people eligible are relocated over the coming months. On resettlement, Members States have continued to make significant progress, with safe and legal pathways being provided to 15,492 persons so far. To help improve the relocation and the resettlement process, today’s report includes targeted recommendations for Member States. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “In March, we reached a new record number of people relocated. This is solidarity in action and a demonstration of responsibility. Now is the time for our Member States to deliver on their commitments and to intensify their efforts. They have a political, moral and legal duty to do so. I call on those countries that have not yet joined this common effort to do so. Relocating all people eligible from Greece and Italy over the coming months is perfectly feasible. At the same time, we managed to resettle over two thirds of the 22,500 people we committed to offer a safe and legal path to in July 2015. This is welcome news. We are delivering on our commitments to share responsibility with third-countries such as Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon.”

