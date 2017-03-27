Avrupa Komisyonu üyesi Stylianides Türkiye’de temaslarda bulunuyor (english)

Commissioner Stylianides in Turkey today: attends Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction and visits EU aid projects

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Turkey today to attend the European Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction in Istanbul and visit EU humanitarian aid projects funded via the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey. Commissioner Stylianides said: “With natural disasters increasingly affecting us both at home and abroad, we need to continue to invest in prevention to save lives and make communities better prepared in the future. The disaster risk forum is a key event to bringpublic, private, NGO and international stakeholders together to ensure we invest in reducing the risk and impact of disasters throughout Europe.” Commissioner Stylianides’ speech is available here. The European Commissionalso supports disaster prevention and preparedness efforts of participating states through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, of which Turkey is a member. A factsheet on disaster risk reduction is available here. “During my visit in Turkey, I will also take the opportunity to see the impact of the EU’s humanitarian cash assistance programme which has now reached over 400,000 refugees.”Commissioner Stylianides added. The Commission’s largest ever humanitarian aid programme in Turkey worth €348 million was launched in September 2016.

