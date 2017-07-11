Avrupa Komisyonu üyesi Hogan Türkiye’de…Gündemde ticaret ve çoğrafi işaretler var… (english)

Commissioner Hogan in Turkey: trade and new Turkish geographical indication on the agenda

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, is today visiting Ankara in Turkey where he will meet his counterpart, the Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, Faruk Çelik. They will discuss a number of issues related to trade in agri-food products and mark the inclusion of a new Turkish product in the EU’s list of geographical indications. This trip is part of the ongoing Commission’s efforts to find new markets and opportunities for European farmers and food producers. “The significance of this visit and today’s meeting is underlined by the fact that Turkey is the European Union’s sixth largest supplier of agricultural imports and the 10th largest destination of our exports.” said Commissioner Phil Hogan on his visit. “Given the strong trading relationship in agri-food products, I hope that we can have a constructive engagement in relation to a range of issues of mutual interest and that we can strengthen our relationship to our mutual benefit.” The European Commission just added a Turkish product, “Malatya Kayısısı” (a dried apricot) to the EU’s register of Protected Designations of Origin (PDO). While in Ankara, the Commissioner participated in a ceremony where he handed out to his Turkish counterpart the PDO certificate of the third Turkish product to become a geographical indication. The cooperation with Turkey in the field of agriculture mainly goes through IPARD, the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance in Rural Development. The objective of this instrument is both to provide assistance for the implementation of the acquis concerning the CAP but also to contribute to the sustainable adaptation of the agricultural sector and rural areas in the candidate country.

http://ec.europa.eu/agriculture/quality/door/registeredName.html?denominationId=11500

https://ec.europa.eu/agriculture/enlargement/assistance_en