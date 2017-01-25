Avrupa Komisyonu Romanya ve Bulgaristan’ı izleme sürecinden çıkardı (english)

Commission outlines conditions for ending Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Bulgaria and Romania

The Commission issued today its latest reports in the context of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) applied to Bulgaria and Romania. After 10 years of the CVM, the Commission took stock of steps taken on judicial reform and the fight against corruption and in the case of Bulgaria on organised crime. On Bulgaria, First Vice-President Timmermans said, “In the past ten years Bulgaria has made important progress in carrying out CVM reforms, in particular as concerns legislative and institutional developments in judicial matters. With the additional significant progress made last year, the momentum built up so far allows the focus to shift to the key remaining steps which need to be taken to reach the CVM objectives and therefore to complete this important process on judicial reform and the fight against corruption and organised crime under this Commission mandate, in line with the goal set by President Juncker. The speed of this depends on how quickly the Bulgarian authorities are able to take the identified remaining steps in an irreversible way, in a way that does not call into question the progress made so far.” On Romania, First Vice-President Timmermans said, “Over the past 10 years as a member of the EU and carrying out the CVM reforms Romania has made major progress. The positive trend of Romania and Romanians to fight corruption and to protect the independence of the judiciary noted in the previous three years has continued in the last year too. The momentum built up so far allows the focus to shift to the key remaining steps which need to be taken to reach the CVM objectives and therefore to complete this important process under this Commission mandate, in line with the goal set by President Juncker. The speed of this process depends how quickly the Romanian authorities are able to take the remaining steps in an irreversible way, in a way that does not call into question the progress made so far. I hope in 2017 we will see the speed, determination and internal safeguards needed to complete the necessary reforms and ensure the irreversibility of the results.” The previous CVM reports were published on 27 January 2016. These new reports concern the period since then, as well as an overall review of progress during the 10 years in which the CVM has been in place. The next formal reports are likely to come towards the end of 2017.

