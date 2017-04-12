Avrupa Komisyonu mülteci çocuklarının daha iyi korunması için öncelikleri belirledi (english)

Protecting all children in migration: Commission outlines priority actions

Over the past two years, a growing number of children in migration have arrived in the EU, many of them without their families. While EU and Member States’ legislation provide a solid framework for protection, the recent surge in arrivals has put national systems under pressure and exposed gaps and shortcomings. This is why the Commission is today setting out actions to reinforce the protection of all migrant children at all stages of the process. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “We need to make sure that children who need protection actually receive it. And we need to do it now. This is our moral duty as well as our legal responsibility.” Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos added: “One in three asylum seekers in Europe is a child. Children are the most vulnerable migrants and ensuring their protection from the moment they leave their home countries should be mainstreamed in our migration policy. This means that we need a comprehensive and stepped-up response. Both the Commission and our EU agencies stand ready to move forward to implement these actions.” Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vĕra Jourová said:”When speaking about child migrants, we should never forget that first and foremost they are children. Child migrants, especially those who are unaccompanied, should be supported by guardians or foster families, as early as possible. The integration of these children into our societies depends on how fast they can go back to a more stable life. Child protection is a central priority in the European Agenda on Migration and the Commission will continue to support Member States’ efforts through training, guidance, operational support and funding.

